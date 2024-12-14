Kejriwal Challenges Centre Over Delhi's Crime Woes

On Saturday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government, addressing the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. He has requested a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss these critical issues.

In a letter to Shah, Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi, highlighted concerns about the capital being tagged as the country's 'crime capital'. He referenced recent bomb threats to schools and the IGI airport as alarming examples. This comes in light of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.

Kejriwal condemns the capital's reputation as the 'rape capital', 'gangster capital', and 'drug capital', pointing out the marked rise in crimes against women, extortion, and drug trafficking. He emphasizes the urgent need for cooperation to restore order, stressing action over political divisions.

