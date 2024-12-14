Justice Denied: Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Doctor's Tragic Case

Massive protests broke out across Kolkata Saturday, following the release on bail of two prime suspects in the rape and murder of a doctor. This rally was organized by Left parties and Congress, who accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of failing to deliver justice.

Accusations were also hurled at West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP-led Central government for allegedly colluding over the case. An intense procession began at Rabindra Sadan, concluding at the CBI office, as Congress activists carried party flags and demanded justice.

Additional rallies by groups like the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and SUCI (Communist) were organized, converging on CBI offices to protest delays in suspect charges. Family members of the victim also joined the protests, determined to see the case resolved. The suspects gained bail as the mandatory charge sheet filing deadline lapsed.

