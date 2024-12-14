NIA Chargesheet Filed in Reasi Terror Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Hakam Khan, accused of assisting terrorists in a June attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi. The attack resulted in nine deaths and numerous injuries. Khan confessed to providing logistical support and identifying the attack site.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a significant development in the investigation into the Reasi bus terror attack that occurred in June. The agency has filed a chargesheet against Hakam Khan, who stands accused of collaborating with the attackers.
On June 9, nine lives were lost and 41 pilgrims were injured when terrorists targeted a bus returning from Shiv Khori. The vehicle was ambushed in the Jhandi Morh area of the district, causing it to crash into a gorge. Khan's involvement has shed light on the premeditated nature of this brutal attack.
According to the NIA, Khan confessed to being part of the conspiracy, offering critical logistical support, including food, accommodation, and identifying the attack location. His arrest marks a crucial step forward in bringing justice to the victims and their families.
