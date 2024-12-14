Left Menu

Kerala's Plea for Federal Financial Aid Amid Wayanad Disaster

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala criticizes the Central government for not providing financial assistance for rehabilitating Wayanad, hit by landslides. They allege a vindictive attitude, aggravated by a Rs 132 crore bill for past rescue operations. State MPs protest, seeking help for disaster-struck villages.

14-12-2024
The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has harshly criticized the Central government, accusing it of withholding financial assistance necessary for aiding Wayanad's rehabilitation after devastating landslides. The state government alleges a 'heartless and vengeful mindset' from the Centre, which they claim will not be forgiven by the local populace.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh highlighted financial demands from the Centre, including a bill exceeding Rs 132 crore issued by the Defence Ministry for Indian Air Force (IAF) missions undertaken since 2006. This includes rescue operations during the 2018 floods and more recent activities following Wayanad's July landslides.

The opposition Congress-led UDF has come under fire from Minister Rajesh for allegedly siding with the Union government, failing to defend Kerala's interests. Meanwhile, protests led by Kerala MPs, including Wayanad's representative Priyanka Gandhi, took place in Parliament, advocating for a relief package for affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

