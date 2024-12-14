Tragedy in Laharwadi: Violent Clash Claims Life of Disabled Woman
A violent clash in Haryana's Nuh district resulted in the death of a disabled woman named Shehnaz. The conflict stemmed from a murder case involving a young man named Rizwan. Police are investigating the incident, which has heightened tensions in the village of Laharwadi.
Updated: 14-12-2024 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
An intense conflict in Laharwadi village, Haryana, led to the tragic death of a disabled woman, Shehnaz, amidst disputes over an eight-month-old murder case.
Police identified the deceased, alleging she was set ablaze by the opposing group amid rising tensions between supporters of the victim and the accused in Rizwan's murder.
Authorities are currently investigating as accusations and claims of self-immolation versus murder emerge, with increased police presence on-site to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
