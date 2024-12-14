Tragedy in Laharwadi: Violent Clash Claims Life of Disabled Woman

An intense conflict in Laharwadi village, Haryana, led to the tragic death of a disabled woman, Shehnaz, amidst disputes over an eight-month-old murder case.

Police identified the deceased, alleging she was set ablaze by the opposing group amid rising tensions between supporters of the victim and the accused in Rizwan's murder.

Authorities are currently investigating as accusations and claims of self-immolation versus murder emerge, with increased police presence on-site to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)