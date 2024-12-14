Violent Clash in Haryana Leads to Tragic Death of Young Woman
In the village of Laharwadi, Haryana, a violent clash over a murder case led to the tragic death of Shehnaz, a 24-year-old woman with walking disabilities. Tension escalated as groups supporting both the victim and accused faced off, resulting in Shehnaz's death amidst conflicting allegations.
Tension gripped the village of Laharwadi in Haryana's Nuh district as a physically challenged woman, Shehnaz, was tragically killed during a violent clash. The incident unfolded over an ongoing investigation into an eight-month-old murder case.
According to police reports, the woman was part of a family accused in the earlier case, which involved the murder of a youth named Rizwan. Tensions flared when supporters of the victim and accused engaged in a deadly confrontation.
While Shehnaz's family accuses Rizwan's relatives of setting her on fire, opposing claims suggest self-immolation. Authorities are investigating the matter, amid heightened local tensions and increased police presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
