Left Menu

Violent Clash in Haryana Leads to Tragic Death of Young Woman

In the village of Laharwadi, Haryana, a violent clash over a murder case led to the tragic death of Shehnaz, a 24-year-old woman with walking disabilities. Tension escalated as groups supporting both the victim and accused faced off, resulting in Shehnaz's death amidst conflicting allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:10 IST
Violent Clash in Haryana Leads to Tragic Death of Young Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped the village of Laharwadi in Haryana's Nuh district as a physically challenged woman, Shehnaz, was tragically killed during a violent clash. The incident unfolded over an ongoing investigation into an eight-month-old murder case.

According to police reports, the woman was part of a family accused in the earlier case, which involved the murder of a youth named Rizwan. Tensions flared when supporters of the victim and accused engaged in a deadly confrontation.

While Shehnaz's family accuses Rizwan's relatives of setting her on fire, opposing claims suggest self-immolation. Authorities are investigating the matter, amid heightened local tensions and increased police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024