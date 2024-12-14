Violent Clash in Haryana Leads to Tragic Death of Young Woman

Tension gripped the village of Laharwadi in Haryana's Nuh district as a physically challenged woman, Shehnaz, was tragically killed during a violent clash. The incident unfolded over an ongoing investigation into an eight-month-old murder case.

According to police reports, the woman was part of a family accused in the earlier case, which involved the murder of a youth named Rizwan. Tensions flared when supporters of the victim and accused engaged in a deadly confrontation.

While Shehnaz's family accuses Rizwan's relatives of setting her on fire, opposing claims suggest self-immolation. Authorities are investigating the matter, amid heightened local tensions and increased police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)