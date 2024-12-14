Left Menu

Crisis Looms Over Mahanadi Dispute: A Call for Swift Resolution

Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya warns of an impending crisis in Odisha due to the unresolved Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Concerns rise as no progress has been made since 2018, jeopardizing Odisha's agriculture. He urges immediate action from the BJP-led governments to protect Odisha's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:15 IST
Crisis Looms Over Mahanadi Dispute: A Call for Swift Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

A senior leader of the BJD party, Prasanna Acharya, has sounded the alarm over the looming crisis in Odisha due to the unresolved Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Despite the establishment of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal in 2018, chaired recently by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, little progress has been made in resolving the water conflict. Acharya stressed that the stalling of river flow due to constructions by Chhattisgarh is damaging Odisha's agriculture, affecting numerous districts reliant on this crucial water source.

With a call for swift action, Acharya urged the BJP-led governments at various levels to prioritize a resolution. Meanwhile, Odisha's law minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, criticizes former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his handling of the issue, promising that the BJP will safeguard Odisha's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024