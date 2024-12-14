Crisis Looms Over Mahanadi Dispute: A Call for Swift Resolution

A senior leader of the BJD party, Prasanna Acharya, has sounded the alarm over the looming crisis in Odisha due to the unresolved Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Despite the establishment of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal in 2018, chaired recently by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, little progress has been made in resolving the water conflict. Acharya stressed that the stalling of river flow due to constructions by Chhattisgarh is damaging Odisha's agriculture, affecting numerous districts reliant on this crucial water source.

With a call for swift action, Acharya urged the BJP-led governments at various levels to prioritize a resolution. Meanwhile, Odisha's law minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, criticizes former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his handling of the issue, promising that the BJP will safeguard Odisha's interests.

