Egypt and Jordan Demand Israeli Withdrawal
Egypt and Jordan's foreign ministers have urged Israel to withdraw its forces from a demilitarized zone along the Syrian border. This demand was made at a joint press conference in Jordan, reflecting concerns over regional security and sovereignty.
In a joint statement on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan called for Israel to withdraw its military forces from a demilitarized zone located along the Syrian border.
Speaking at a press conference held in Jordan, both ministers emphasized the necessity of this action to uphold regional security and respect for international agreements.
The call highlights growing tensions and the need for diplomatic efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East.
