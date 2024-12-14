One Nation, One Election: Andhra CM Advocates Simultaneous Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thrown his support behind the 'One Nation One Election' initiative, asserting that synchronized elections could significantly enhance development timelines across the nation.

Highlighting the constant election cycle under the current system, Naidu stated that leaders are perpetually engaged in electoral activities, detracting from governance. This initiative follows the Union Cabinet's green light on draft bills aimed at implementing the synchronized election concept.

During his visit to the Sri Busameta Venkateswara Swamy temple in Krishna district, Naidu projected India and Andhra Pradesh's growth prospects by 2047. He also called on industrialists, particularly PV Krishna Reddy, to aid below poverty line families, emphasizing community upliftment.

