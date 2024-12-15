South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Impeachment Saga of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced impeachment on Saturday, marking the peak of an 11-day political crisis. His abrupt decision to enforce martial law to combat 'anti-state forces' led to widespread unrest and condemnation.

Events spiraled as opposition parties moved to impeach Yoon following his declaration. Despite attempts to calm the situation by lifting martial law, the political fallout continued, with police investigations and party divisions intensifying the chaos.

Ultimately, Yoon's suspension came after 204 out of 300 lawmakers voted in favor of impeachment. The Constitutional Court now holds the responsibility to decide whether President Yoon will be permanently removed from office, with a six-month timeframe to make this critical decision.

