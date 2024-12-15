Left Menu

Vigilant BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt with Drone Interception

A Pakistani drone carrying nearly half a kilogram of narcotics was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Pakistan border, thwarting a smuggling attempt. The drone was spotted in the Chinaz Border Outpost area in the Arnia sector. BSF personnel successfully intercepted the quadcopter along with 495 grams of drugs, displaying their commitment to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 09:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a Pakistani drone carrying around 495 grams of high-grade narcotics near the International Border, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the quadcopter, originating from across the border, was detected and captured in the Chinaz Border Outpost area of the Arnia sector late Saturday night.

A BSF spokesperson confirmed the thwarting of a smuggling attempt, applauding the vigilance and dedication of Jammu personnel in intercepting the drone and demonstrating their steadfast commitment to national security.

