UN Envoy Urges Quick Lifting of Sanctions to Aid Syria's Recovery

In a significant diplomatic push, a UN envoy has urged the international community to swiftly lift Western sanctions on Syria. This call comes as the nation begins to navigate its post-Assad era under a new transitional leadership that emerged after the dictator's recent ousting.

The sanctions, imposed by the United States, the European Union, and other global powers, have further isolated Syria economically. These measures were originally placed in response to Assad's harsh crackdowns during the 2011 protests that escalated into a prolonged civil war, causing widespread devastation.

Geir Pedersen, the UN envoy to Syria, emphasized that ending these sanctions could facilitate Syria's reconstruction and political stabilization. While Western nations deliberate these sanctions, rebuilding efforts are at a standstill due to the lack of clear governance and the current terrorist label of the leading rebel group, HTS. Acknowledging the shifting dynamics, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated ongoing communications with HTS.

