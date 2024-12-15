Love and Betrayal: Shocking Murder in Baran City

In a chilling tale of love and betrayal, a 35-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in Baran City for allegedly killing her husband and disposing of his body in a drain. The incident came to light when the police discovered a male body with severe head injuries under the jurisdiction of Anta Police Station last Friday.

The deceased, identified as Dharmraj Bairwa, a 40-year-old laborer, was killed after he was reportedly summoned to Trimurthi Circle. Dharmraj's wife, Guddibai, became the primary suspect in the murder investigation, as revealed by the Baran Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Choudhary.

CCTV footage provided crucial evidence, showing Dharmraj riding with another man, later identified as Satyanarayan Bairwa from the Simliya area. During interrogation, Satyanarayan confessed to the crime, stating his longstanding love for Guddibai and claiming that Dharmraj's abusive behavior drove them to commit the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)