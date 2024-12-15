Left Menu

Love and Betrayal: Shocking Murder in Baran City

A 35-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for the murder of her husband in Baran City. The victim, a 40-year-old laborer, was found with head injuries. Police identified the woman as a key suspect. CCTV footage led to the identification and confession of the lover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:18 IST
Love and Betrayal: Shocking Murder in Baran City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling tale of love and betrayal, a 35-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in Baran City for allegedly killing her husband and disposing of his body in a drain. The incident came to light when the police discovered a male body with severe head injuries under the jurisdiction of Anta Police Station last Friday.

The deceased, identified as Dharmraj Bairwa, a 40-year-old laborer, was killed after he was reportedly summoned to Trimurthi Circle. Dharmraj's wife, Guddibai, became the primary suspect in the murder investigation, as revealed by the Baran Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Choudhary.

CCTV footage provided crucial evidence, showing Dharmraj riding with another man, later identified as Satyanarayan Bairwa from the Simliya area. During interrogation, Satyanarayan confessed to the crime, stating his longstanding love for Guddibai and claiming that Dharmraj's abusive behavior drove them to commit the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024