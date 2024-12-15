ECOWAS Seeks to Retain Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Amid Withdrawal Plans

In a significant development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is actively working to alter the course of action for Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which have declared intentions to exit the bloc by January 29. The member countries have been granted a six-month grace period to reconsider their decisions, pushed by the ECOWAS leaders during a recent summit.

The impending withdrawal, announced a year ago, has stirred concerns over regional cohesion, especially as the central Sahel states form their own alliance and question their participation in the West African currency union. Despite ECOWAS's efforts, the three nations have expressed irreversibility in their decision while envisioning a visa-free regime for ECOWAS citizens post-departure, potentially safeguarding the bloc's economic and mobility interests.

As the July 29 transition deadline approaches, the spotlight is on the bloc's ability to mediate a sustainable resolution that could preserve the integrity of economic and political ties within ECOWAS, amid the Sahel's shifting dynamics that have seen countries strengthening alliances outside traditional ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)