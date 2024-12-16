Turbulence in Seoul: The Impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea's Constitutional Court is deliberating on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law decree. Yoon's presidential powers are suspended as the court determines whether to remove him from office or reinstate him. Protesters demand his ouster amid claims of rebellion.
South Korea's Constitutional Court has commenced deliberations concerning the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon's authority was challenged by the opposition-controlled parliament, prompting his suspension due to a short-lived martial law enforcement earlier this month. The court now faces a deadline of 180 days to rule on his political future.
Amidst growing tension, a joint investigative team has requested Yoon's attendance for questioning. His martial law decree, which the opposition labeled a rebellion, has drawn thousands of protesters to Seoul's streets, demanding his removal and arrest. The unfolding situation casts uncertainty over the nation's political stability.
Acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is tasked with maintaining governmental operations. Meanwhile, opposition voices, including Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, are pushing for a rapid court decision to facilitate governance. The situation remains fluid as both domestic and international observers await the court's verdict on Yoon's presidency.
