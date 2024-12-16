Turbulence in Seoul: The Impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Constitutional Court has commenced deliberations concerning the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon's authority was challenged by the opposition-controlled parliament, prompting his suspension due to a short-lived martial law enforcement earlier this month. The court now faces a deadline of 180 days to rule on his political future.

Amidst growing tension, a joint investigative team has requested Yoon's attendance for questioning. His martial law decree, which the opposition labeled a rebellion, has drawn thousands of protesters to Seoul's streets, demanding his removal and arrest. The unfolding situation casts uncertainty over the nation's political stability.

Acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is tasked with maintaining governmental operations. Meanwhile, opposition voices, including Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, are pushing for a rapid court decision to facilitate governance. The situation remains fluid as both domestic and international observers await the court's verdict on Yoon's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)