Left Menu

Turbulence in Seoul: The Impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Constitutional Court is deliberating on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law decree. Yoon's presidential powers are suspended as the court determines whether to remove him from office or reinstate him. Protesters demand his ouster amid claims of rebellion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 07:58 IST
Turbulence in Seoul: The Impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Constitutional Court has commenced deliberations concerning the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon's authority was challenged by the opposition-controlled parliament, prompting his suspension due to a short-lived martial law enforcement earlier this month. The court now faces a deadline of 180 days to rule on his political future.

Amidst growing tension, a joint investigative team has requested Yoon's attendance for questioning. His martial law decree, which the opposition labeled a rebellion, has drawn thousands of protesters to Seoul's streets, demanding his removal and arrest. The unfolding situation casts uncertainty over the nation's political stability.

Acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is tasked with maintaining governmental operations. Meanwhile, opposition voices, including Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, are pushing for a rapid court decision to facilitate governance. The situation remains fluid as both domestic and international observers await the court's verdict on Yoon's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024