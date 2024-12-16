South Korean Political Turmoil: The Fallout of Yoon Suk Yeol's Martial Law Decree

South Korean law enforcement is preparing to summon impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning regarding his controversial martial law decree. The move comes as the Constitutional Court reviews whether Yoon should be permanently removed or reinstated. This development is part of a broader investigation involving multiple agencies.

Amidst the political upheaval, Son Yeong-jo of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials revealed plans to interrogate Yoon concerning charges of rebellion and abuse of power. Yet, uncertainty looms as officials remain tight-lipped on their strategy should the ex-president decline the summons.

Yoon's impeachment has sharply divided his People Power Party and stalled critical government operations. Meanwhile, opposition figures such as Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung call for expedited court proceedings. The political landscape remains fraught, with public demonstrations demanding Yoon's ousting.

