South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Yoon's Impeachment Review Commences

South Korea's Constitutional Court has embarked on a significant review process concerning the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The case stems from his attempt to impose martial law on December 3, with potential ramifications including removal from office. The first public hearing is slated for December 27, as investigators prepare to question Yoon this week.

The impeachment review could take up to six months, echoing the 2017 handling of former President Park Geun-hye's case. Yoon faces accusations of insurrection alongside senior officials involved in the brief martial law episode. A multi-agency team, including police and anti-corruption agencies, intends to serve a summons to Yoon, who is legally forming his defense team.

Amidst this political upheaval, Acting President Han Duck-soo and financial leaders are taking action to stabilize markets and reassure global partners. The benchmark KOSPI index showed resilience, rising for the fifth consecutive session. Efforts are in place to navigate through the diplomatic challenges particularly with North Korea, with Trump's selection of a North Korea-specialized official seen as a positive step toward dialogue.

