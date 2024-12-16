Protests Erupt Over Jharkhand Recruitment Exam Allegations

In an escalating dispute over the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination, candidates are rallying against the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission, alleging malpractices in September's recruitment exam. Scores of security forces and barricades surround the JSSC office as tensions rise in anticipation of a large-scale agitation.

Protest organizers, under the Jharkhand State Students' Union umbrella, announced plans to gherao the office on Monday, aiming to disrupt the document verification process for the 2,231 candidates shortlisted by JSSC. The results impact junior-level government positions, crucial for many job aspirants.

The Ranchi administration has imposed prohibitory orders and repeatedly warned that aggressive demonstrations could adversely affect the participants' education and careers. Meanwhile, JSSC refutes the malpractice allegations, standing by the integrity of their examination process.

