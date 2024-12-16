Tribal Man Dragged Along Kerala Road: A Shocking Incident

A shocking incident unfolded in a north Kerala district when a tribal man, identified as Mathan, was dragged nearly half a kilometer along a road by a car, allegedly driven by tourists. The police have launched a probe to identify the attackers, who remain unidentified as of now.

The horrifying event took place near the check dam at Koodal Kadavu in Mananthavady. Mathan, belonging to the Chemmadu settlement, suffered significant injuries after his thumb got caught in the car door, leading to the ordeal. Eyewitnesses reported that there were four men inside the vehicle.

Authorities, including State SC, ST & BC Minister O R Kelu, have strongly condemned the attack, describing it as 'very serious.' The police have intensified their search for the culprits, drawing on CCTV footage and local intelligence to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)