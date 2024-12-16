Left Menu

Tribal Man Dragged Along Kerala Road: A Shocking Incident

A tribal man named Mathan from north Kerala was dragged for nearly half a kilometer by a car after his thumb got stuck in the door. The police suspect a group of tourists was involved, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked outrage, especially from local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:06 IST
Tribal Man Dragged Along Kerala Road: A Shocking Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in a north Kerala district when a tribal man, identified as Mathan, was dragged nearly half a kilometer along a road by a car, allegedly driven by tourists. The police have launched a probe to identify the attackers, who remain unidentified as of now.

The horrifying event took place near the check dam at Koodal Kadavu in Mananthavady. Mathan, belonging to the Chemmadu settlement, suffered significant injuries after his thumb got caught in the car door, leading to the ordeal. Eyewitnesses reported that there were four men inside the vehicle.

Authorities, including State SC, ST & BC Minister O R Kelu, have strongly condemned the attack, describing it as 'very serious.' The police have intensified their search for the culprits, drawing on CCTV footage and local intelligence to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024