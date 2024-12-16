Tribal Man Dragged Along Kerala Road: A Shocking Incident
A tribal man named Mathan from north Kerala was dragged for nearly half a kilometer by a car after his thumb got stuck in the door. The police suspect a group of tourists was involved, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked outrage, especially from local officials.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in a north Kerala district when a tribal man, identified as Mathan, was dragged nearly half a kilometer along a road by a car, allegedly driven by tourists. The police have launched a probe to identify the attackers, who remain unidentified as of now.
The horrifying event took place near the check dam at Koodal Kadavu in Mananthavady. Mathan, belonging to the Chemmadu settlement, suffered significant injuries after his thumb got caught in the car door, leading to the ordeal. Eyewitnesses reported that there were four men inside the vehicle.
Authorities, including State SC, ST & BC Minister O R Kelu, have strongly condemned the attack, describing it as 'very serious.' The police have intensified their search for the culprits, drawing on CCTV footage and local intelligence to bring those responsible to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter
Seven Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Mulugu district of Telangana: Police.
Delhi Police Bust International Charas Trafficking Ring
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drugs Ahead of New Year Festivities
Cyber Police Clamp Down on EVM Hacking Claims