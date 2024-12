Tensions Rise as North Korean Troops Engage in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine announced on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces suffered over 30 casualties, including both killed and wounded, in the Kursk region over the weekend.

The report, issued by Ukraine's military intelligence, follows President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's assertion that Russia is deploying North Korean troops in significant numbers. This deployment marks the first confirmed instance of North Korean forces incurring losses in this conflict.

While Russia has not acknowledged the presence of North Korean soldiers, and the numbers remain unverified, the Ukrainian agency suggests ongoing combat necessitates reinforcements from North Korea's 94th separate brigade.

(With inputs from agencies.)