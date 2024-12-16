Left Menu

Congress MLAs Clash with Government Over Fertiliser Shortage

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest over a fertiliser shortage on the first day of the winter session. Despite police intervention, they marched with empty sacks, accusing the BJP government of failing farmers. The protest highlighted issues like stagnant MSP and black market sales.

Updated: 16-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:18 IST
On Monday, Congress MLAs staged a protest at the Madhya Pradesh assembly, alleging a severe fertiliser shortage affecting local farmers. This demonstration unfolded on the first day of the winter session and highlighted the ongoing agrarian distress in the state.

The protest was led by Opposition leader Umang Singhar, after police thwarted attempts by Congress MLAs to begin a tractor-trolley march from Shivaji Nagar to the assembly premises. Singhar emphasized that tractor-trolleys, symbolic of agriculture, were barred from assembly grounds, underscoring government disconnect with farmers' realities.

Criticism came from Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Hemant Katare, who accused the government and police of being anti-farmer. He highlighted incidents of police aggression towards farmers and allegations of fertiliser being sold on the black market. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sachin Yadav brought attention to the stagnant minimum support prices for soybeans in the state, alleging that these economic pressures force many farmers to desperate measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

