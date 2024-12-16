Left Menu

EU Targets Russian Shadow Fleet and Chinese Entities in 15th Sanctions Package

The European Union has launched a 15th package of sanctions against Russia, focusing on China's involvement and vessels from Russia's shadow fleet. Newly sanctioned entities include 84 individuals and businesses, with a particular emphasis on China. The sanctions aim to curb Russia's access to critical resources for its military operations.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

The European Union has unveiled its 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting Chinese entities and vessels linked to Moscow's shadow fleet. The new measures, announced by the EU Commission, are a response to Russia's continuing aggression in Ukraine.

Among the latest restrictions are 52 additional vessels identified as part of the shadow fleet, accused of bypassing Western regulations to transport oil, arms, and grains. The move increases the total number of listed ships to 79, following earlier efforts to counter the rising number of unregulated and uninsured transports. In notable developments, the listing includes vessels that have supplied North Korean ammunition to Russia.

The package also extends sanctions to 84 additional individuals and entities, prominently featuring seven from China. These include persons and companies aiding in the circumvention of existing EU sanctions and supplying sensitive components to the Russian military. This marks the EU's first comprehensive sanctions against China, involving travel bans and asset freezes, underscoring the gravity of European concerns about China's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

