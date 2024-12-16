Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Missile Fired from Yemen to Israel

The Israeli military reported that a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel was intercepted and neutralized. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have declared such actions as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Tensions in the region continue to escalate as attacks persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:02 IST
Tensions Rise as Missile Fired from Yemen to Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Israeli military announced that missile sirens blared across central Israel on Monday following the launch of a missile from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted and shot down before entering Israeli airspace.

The attack was reportedly orchestrated by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, known for its numerous drone and missile offensives aimed at Israel.

The Houthis have justified these assaults as demonstrations of support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, contributing to the rising tensions in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024