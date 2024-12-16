Tensions Rise as Missile Fired from Yemen to Israel

The Israeli military announced that missile sirens blared across central Israel on Monday following the launch of a missile from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted and shot down before entering Israeli airspace.

The attack was reportedly orchestrated by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, known for its numerous drone and missile offensives aimed at Israel.

The Houthis have justified these assaults as demonstrations of support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, contributing to the rising tensions in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)