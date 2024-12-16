Major Naxalite Arrests and Explosives Seized in Chhattisgarh

In a significant crackdown on Naxalite activities, thirteen individuals were arrested and a cache of explosives was seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to local police reports on Monday.

The operation, conducted by the CRPF and local police, resulted in the arrest of six individuals from Murkam village in Chintalnar last Friday. Among them was Madvi Bhima, identified as the president of the RPC Panch Committee of the banned Maoist movement, and Madkam Baji Rao, a wanted member of the Maoists' Jagargunda area committee, with a bounty of Rs1 lakh on his head.

Authorities seized 22 gelatin rods, multiple detonators, and other explosive materials, including spike holes and bombs. An additional seven Naxalites were captured near Timmapuram village, underscoring the ongoing security operations in the region.

