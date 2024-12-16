Left Menu

Major Drug Bust Near LoC: Five Arrested With Heroin Haul

Five alleged drug peddlers were apprehended near the Line of Control in Rajouri district with over five kilograms of heroin. The seizure, valued in crores on the international market, was part of a joint operation by the police and army, preventing the contraband's cross-border smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant counter-narcotics operation near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, five alleged drug peddlers were apprehended with over five kilograms of heroin, police reported on Monday. The joint effort involved both the army and local police, marking a major success in forestalling cross-border smuggling activities.

The confiscated heroin, valued in crores internationally, was intercepted in the Nowshera sector. Police stated that Sajan Kumar, 25, and Subash Chander, 36, were arrested during the late Sunday operation in the forward villages of Sher and Kaneti. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar confirmed they were charged under narcotics-related sections.

Further arrests were made in related operations at Salani, where Vaneet Sayal and Sourav Kumar were caught with heroin. Another peddler, Mohd Yousuf, was detained during a check, although his associate evaded capture near a local park. Additionally, the Border Security Force recently seized a Pakistani drone and narcotics near Jammu's international border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

