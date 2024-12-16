Major Drug Bust Near LoC: Five Arrested With Heroin Haul

In a significant counter-narcotics operation near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, five alleged drug peddlers were apprehended with over five kilograms of heroin, police reported on Monday. The joint effort involved both the army and local police, marking a major success in forestalling cross-border smuggling activities.

The confiscated heroin, valued in crores internationally, was intercepted in the Nowshera sector. Police stated that Sajan Kumar, 25, and Subash Chander, 36, were arrested during the late Sunday operation in the forward villages of Sher and Kaneti. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar confirmed they were charged under narcotics-related sections.

Further arrests were made in related operations at Salani, where Vaneet Sayal and Sourav Kumar were caught with heroin. Another peddler, Mohd Yousuf, was detained during a check, although his associate evaded capture near a local park. Additionally, the Border Security Force recently seized a Pakistani drone and narcotics near Jammu's international border.

