Left Menu

Israel's Bold Move: Doubling Population on Golan Heights Amidst Regional Tensions

The Israeli government plans to double the population on the occupied Golan Heights, a region with strategic and historical significance. Despite regional tensions and Syria's demands for withdrawal, Israel remains firm on its stance, citing security concerns and the strategic importance of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:27 IST
Israel's Bold Move: Doubling Population on Golan Heights Amidst Regional Tensions

The government of Israel has taken a significant step in deciding to double its population on the occupied Golan Heights. This strategic plateau, captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, remains a contentious area with ongoing threats cited from Syria, despite moderation from rebel leadership in Syria.

Israel's Prime Minister indicated that security considerations are paramount, given the civil unrest in Syria and potential threats from Iranian presence. The Golan Heights, known for its fertility and water resources, remains a critical buffer zone for Israel against Syrian instability.

While the international community, including nations like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, condemns Israel's expansion plans, Israel remains resolute. Diplomatic channels and strategic defense measures continue to be pivotal as Israel navigates complex geopolitical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024