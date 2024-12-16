Bribery Scandal Exposes Corruption in Odisha's Infrastructure Projects
A bribery case involving the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, Chanchal Mukherjee, leads to arrests and detentions. The CBI takes action against contractors and summons an IAS officer. Opposition parties protest, demanding accountability from the state government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a CBI court has remanded three individuals, including Chanchal Mukherjee, the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, to jail in connection with a bribery case.
The arrests, which included contractors caught taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe near a Bhubaneswar hotel, have stirred controversy and led to a call for state accountability.
With opposition protests and further investigations underway, the CBI is scrutinizing the involvement of a senior IAS officer connected to the case, highlighting potential links to state-funded infrastructure projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novi Sad Protests Ignite Over Railway Tragedy and Corruption Allegations
Haryana's Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Top IAS Officers Transferred
Delhi HC Urges Swift Probe into AAP MLA Corruption Allegations
Imposter IAS Officer Threatens LLB Student with Dire Consequences
Swiss Court Rejects Key Appeal in Trafigura Corruption Case