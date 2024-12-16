Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Exposes Corruption in Odisha's Infrastructure Projects

A bribery case involving the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, Chanchal Mukherjee, leads to arrests and detentions. The CBI takes action against contractors and summons an IAS officer. Opposition parties protest, demanding accountability from the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:45 IST
Bribery Scandal Exposes Corruption in Odisha's Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a CBI court has remanded three individuals, including Chanchal Mukherjee, the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, to jail in connection with a bribery case.

The arrests, which included contractors caught taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe near a Bhubaneswar hotel, have stirred controversy and led to a call for state accountability.

With opposition protests and further investigations underway, the CBI is scrutinizing the involvement of a senior IAS officer connected to the case, highlighting potential links to state-funded infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024