Bribery Scandal Exposes Corruption in Odisha's Infrastructure Projects

In a significant development, a CBI court has remanded three individuals, including Chanchal Mukherjee, the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, to jail in connection with a bribery case.

The arrests, which included contractors caught taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe near a Bhubaneswar hotel, have stirred controversy and led to a call for state accountability.

With opposition protests and further investigations underway, the CBI is scrutinizing the involvement of a senior IAS officer connected to the case, highlighting potential links to state-funded infrastructure projects.

