Traditional Crime Rattles Navi Mumbai: Autorickshaw Drivers Caught with Firearms
Three individuals, including two autorickshaw drivers, have been arrested in Navi Mumbai, allegedly in possession of firearms. The arrests were made following a tip-off to the Crime Branch. Two pistols were confiscated. Authorities continue investigating, suspecting a broader illegal firearms trade.
In a startling revelation, two autorickshaw drivers and an accomplice were apprehended by Navi Mumbai police, allegedly found with illegal firearms, an official reported on Monday.
The arrests, made by the Crime Branch late Sunday night, underscore a potential illegal arms trade in the area. According to the Panvel Taluka police station, suspects Kishore Dhadi and Yashwant Satre, both rickshaw drivers, along with Rishikesh Lote, were taken into custody, while their associate, Arjun Jadhav, remains at large.
Authorities confiscated two pistols valued at Rs 1.2 lakh, believed to be intended for sale. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act as the investigation into this illicit operation continues.
