Serbia's Spyware Scandal: Amnesty Uncovers 'NoviSpy' Intrusion

In a startling revelation, Amnesty International reported that Serbian officials have deployed spyware on the mobile devices of journalists and activists, using a locally developed software dubbed 'NoviSpy'. The spyware operation allegedly involves taking covert screenshots and uploading contacts to a government server.

Reports indicate that Serbian authorities employed technology from Israeli firm Cellebrite to unlock devices before planting the spyware. Though Cellebrite's parent company responded to Amnesty's findings, stating they are investigating possible breaches of their user agreements, the Serbian Intelligence Agency dismissed the report as baseless.

Amnesty's report has prompted international concern, notably from Norway, which previously supported Serbia in acquiring forensic tools as part of its EU integration efforts. The Norwegian government and UNOPS are seeking clarifications from Serbia on the espionage claims, which could affect EU accession processes.

