Western Nations Tighten Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet
Western countries are set to inspect the insurance documents of Russia's covert fleet in key European waterways. This move, agreed upon by several national governments, aims to increase scrutiny over Russia's maritime activities.
A coalition of Western countries is set to intensify inspections of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, specifically examining insurance documents in major European waterways, including the English Channel and the Danish straits, according to Estonia's government.
This strategic measure was collectively agreed upon by the governments of Britain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and Estonia, as stated in a recent announcement from the Baltic nation's authorities.
The coordinated effort highlights growing concerns over Russia's maritime operations, prompting increased surveillance and regulatory actions in the region's vital shipping lanes.
