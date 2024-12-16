Western Nations Tighten Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet

A coalition of Western countries is set to intensify inspections of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, specifically examining insurance documents in major European waterways, including the English Channel and the Danish straits, according to Estonia's government.

This strategic measure was collectively agreed upon by the governments of Britain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and Estonia, as stated in a recent announcement from the Baltic nation's authorities.

The coordinated effort highlights growing concerns over Russia's maritime operations, prompting increased surveillance and regulatory actions in the region's vital shipping lanes.

