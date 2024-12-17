Left Menu

Western Allies Unite Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

Twelve Western countries agree on measures to disrupt Russia's shadow fleet to enforce sanctions. Estonia announces actions by Germany, Britain, and others to increase the cost of war for Moscow. Nordic and Baltic states check ship insurance to prevent sanctions evasion.

Updated: 17-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:09 IST
A coalition of twelve Western countries has unveiled a series of measures aimed at disrupting and deterring Russia's so-called shadow fleet of vessels. These actions are intended to prevent breaches of sanctions and elevate the cost to Moscow regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Estonia, one of the key players, announced the agreement on Monday, highlighting the involvement of Germany, Britain, Poland, and several other nations in this collective effort.

In response to Russia's tactics to circumvent sanctions, various Western nations have targeted a multitude of vessels reportedly employed by Moscow to dodge export restrictions on Russian oil and other goods. Known as the shadow fleet, these ships operate without regulation or insurance from conventional Western maritime providers. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized the unified efforts in a statement, stressing the intent to deter Russia's shadow fleet and prevent any sanctions evasion.

As part of the enforcement strategy, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland, and Estonia will initiate rigorous checks on insurance documents of suspicious ships transiting strategic waterways such as the English Channel, the Danish straits, the Gulf of Finland, and the sound between Sweden and Denmark, according to Estonian sources.

