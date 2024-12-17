Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

An Israeli technical team is currently engaged in discussions in Doha with Qatari mediators, focusing on finalizing lingering issues in a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release arrangement, an informed official disclosed to Reuters on Monday.

The conversations are aimed at addressing differences between Israel and Hamas regarding the framework U.S. President Joe Biden outlined on May 31, according to the official. There has been significant diplomatic activity involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, hoping to forge a lasting truce and secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Despite gains in diplomatic traction, a breakthrough remains elusive.

These diplomatic endeavors, sustained for over a year, have so far been unable to resolve the 14-month-long conflict in Gaza. In previous negotiation rounds, new demands by Israel concerning its potential military role in Gaza were major sticking points, despite Hamas initially agreeing to a version of the proposal put forth by President Biden in May. The latest round of discussions in mid-October did not yield a resolution, as Hamas dismissed a short-term ceasefire plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)