Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

Israeli and Qatari teams engage in talks to resolve key issues regarding a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release. Efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. have gained momentum, but disagreements about Israel's military presence continue to hinder progress. Previous negotiations failed despite U.S. proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 02:41 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli technical team is currently engaged in discussions in Doha with Qatari mediators, focusing on finalizing lingering issues in a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release arrangement, an informed official disclosed to Reuters on Monday.

The conversations are aimed at addressing differences between Israel and Hamas regarding the framework U.S. President Joe Biden outlined on May 31, according to the official. There has been significant diplomatic activity involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, hoping to forge a lasting truce and secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Despite gains in diplomatic traction, a breakthrough remains elusive.

These diplomatic endeavors, sustained for over a year, have so far been unable to resolve the 14-month-long conflict in Gaza. In previous negotiation rounds, new demands by Israel concerning its potential military role in Gaza were major sticking points, despite Hamas initially agreeing to a version of the proposal put forth by President Biden in May. The latest round of discussions in mid-October did not yield a resolution, as Hamas dismissed a short-term ceasefire plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024