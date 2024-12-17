Left Menu

Hope on the Horizon: Ceasefire Looms Between Israel and Hamas

After months of stalemate, Israel and Hamas move closer to a ceasefire, mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The emerging deal could involve phases including hostage exchanges and increased aid to Gaza. Optimism grows despite ongoing negotiations needed for a final agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The long-stalled conflict between Israel and Hamas is showing signs of resolution as both parties near a ceasefire agreement with the aid of mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. These efforts, renewed in recent weeks, mark a significant shift towards ending the 14-month conflict.

Key elements of the proposed agreement reportedly include initial release of hostages, an exchange of prisoners, and substantial aid to Gaza. This shift in dynamics comes as a result of Hamas's increased isolation and setbacks faced by its ally, Iran, alongside political changes in the U.S.

While crucial details still need ironing out, optimism is rising. A phased approach is proposed, beginning with a preliminary ceasefire lasting several weeks and an eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops, aiming for a comprehensive peace accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

