The Ongoing Search for Austin Tice: A Thorn in U.S.-Syria Relations

The U.S. continues its efforts to locate missing journalist Austin Tice, despite no official presence in Syria. The search persists, as the U.S. government explores all avenues, including communications with on-ground militia groups.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the commitment to bringing Tice home, highlighting ongoing collaborations with various factions in Syria, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has agreed to assist in the search.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently affirmed his belief that Tice is alive. Tice's abductors captured him in August 2012, and his captivity underscores the complex U.S.-Syria relations post-civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)