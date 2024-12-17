Tragedy Strikes Before Christmas: Wisconsin School Shooting Leaves Three Dead

In a tragic incident just days before Christmas break, a 17-year-old student opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, leading to the deaths of a teacher and another teenager. The shooter also died, with police confirming it as a suicide.

Of the six others injured in the shooting, two remain in critical condition. The Madison Police Department, led by Chief Shon Barnes, is piecing together the events that led to the violence, urging the community to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media.

The shooting has renewed conversations on the need for stricter gun control in the United States. President Biden and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers have called for legislative action to address gun violence in schools, emphasizing the need for universal background checks and other measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)