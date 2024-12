U.S. Sanctions Target North Korea-Russia Military Nexus

The United States announced fresh sanctions on North Korea and Russia on Monday, marking a strategic move against Pyongyang's financial backing and military support to Moscow. The sanctions target North Korean banks, military leaders, and Russian oil shipping companies linked to illicit military operations.

The sanctions list includes prominent North Korean financial institutions such as Golden Triangle Bank and Korea Mandal Credit Bank. Meanwhile, South Korea has also blacklisted several individuals and entities involved in military collaboration between North Korea and Russia.

The sanctions come amidst a joint condemnation by 10 countries and the European Union of the military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, calling it a “flagrant violation” of United Nations sanctions. These actions underscore concerns about the destabilizing effects of North Korea's support for Russia's operations in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)