Left Menu

Debate Over Yoon's Martial Law Sparks Legal Controversy

A lawyer for South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol denied allegations that Yoon’s brief martial law declaration was an act of insurrection. Yoon plans to defend himself during a public hearing. It remains uncertain if he will respond to a summons for questioning in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:13 IST
Debate Over Yoon's Martial Law Sparks Legal Controversy
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration has come under scrutiny as his legal counsel argues against accusations of insurrection. According to Yonhap news agency, Yoon's attorney, Seok Dong-hyun, emphasized that the martial law was not insurrectionary.

Yoon plans to articulate his stance during an upcoming public hearing. He intends to contest the insurrection charges in court, reaffirmed by his lawyer, Seok, who has previously served as a prosecutor.

The legal team remains tight-lipped on whether Yoon will adhere to a summons for a December 21st questioning session. Seok Dong-hyun was unavailable for further comments, as reported by Yonhap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024