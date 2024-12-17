Debate Over Yoon's Martial Law Sparks Legal Controversy

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration has come under scrutiny as his legal counsel argues against accusations of insurrection. According to Yonhap news agency, Yoon's attorney, Seok Dong-hyun, emphasized that the martial law was not insurrectionary.

Yoon plans to articulate his stance during an upcoming public hearing. He intends to contest the insurrection charges in court, reaffirmed by his lawyer, Seok, who has previously served as a prosecutor.

The legal team remains tight-lipped on whether Yoon will adhere to a summons for a December 21st questioning session. Seok Dong-hyun was unavailable for further comments, as reported by Yonhap.

(With inputs from agencies.)