Border Rejection: A Tajik's Struggle Amid Rising Tensions in Russia

Abubakr Yusufi, a Tajik man, was deported upon arrival in Moscow amid rising hostility towards Central Asian migrants in Russia. Following a major militant attack, increased deportations and nationalist rhetoric have strained the long-standing labor migration model. Tajikistan faces economic and security challenges as fewer citizens manage to work in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:32 IST
Abubakr Yusufi, aiming to work in Moscow, found himself deported soon after arrival—a consequence of growing anti-migrant sentiment in Russia. The trend is part of fallout from a deadly militant attack that has strained the labor migration model crucial to both countries' economies.

Since attacks last March, Central Asian migrants face greater scrutiny at Russian borders, with more being deported due to legal changes. As the workforce contribution of Tajik migrants dwindles, both economic growth in Tajikistan and key Russian labor sectors are being impacted.

Russia's tightening immigration laws have drawn criticism from Tajikistan, which relies heavily on remittances for domestic stability. Worsening anti-migrant rhetoric and nationalist policies also risk fostering extremist recruitment, posing significant security challenges for Dushanbe.

