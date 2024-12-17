Border Rejection: A Tajik's Struggle Amid Rising Tensions in Russia

Abubakr Yusufi, aiming to work in Moscow, found himself deported soon after arrival—a consequence of growing anti-migrant sentiment in Russia. The trend is part of fallout from a deadly militant attack that has strained the labor migration model crucial to both countries' economies.

Since attacks last March, Central Asian migrants face greater scrutiny at Russian borders, with more being deported due to legal changes. As the workforce contribution of Tajik migrants dwindles, both economic growth in Tajikistan and key Russian labor sectors are being impacted.

Russia's tightening immigration laws have drawn criticism from Tajikistan, which relies heavily on remittances for domestic stability. Worsening anti-migrant rhetoric and nationalist policies also risk fostering extremist recruitment, posing significant security challenges for Dushanbe.

(With inputs from agencies.)