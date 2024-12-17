Left Menu

Preventive Detention Sparks Controversy in Gujarat

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and about 100 supporters were detained in Narmada district, Gujarat, while Vasava was on his way to surrender at a police station over a legal case against him. The arrest was linked to a previous incident where Vasava entered a factory despite warnings, amid tensions with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmada | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:36 IST
Preventive Detention Sparks Controversy in Gujarat
detention
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava and close to 100 of his supporters were detained in Gujarat's Narmada district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Vasava was en route to surrender at a police station in the neighboring Bharuch district concerning a case filed against him.

The detention, described as preventive, was ordered over concerns about maintaining law and order, according to Prakash Pandya, Inspector at Dediapada police station. Vasava's attempt to present himself to the police came without prior notice, heightening tensions.

Vasava, a prominent tribal leader, faced charges after reportedly entering an industrial unit at Ankleshwar GIDC without permission following a deadly boiler explosion. This act allegedly obstructed rescue efforts, leading to several legal accusations, including obstructing public servants and criminal trespass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024