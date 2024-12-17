Preventive Detention Sparks Controversy in Gujarat
AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and about 100 supporters were detained in Narmada district, Gujarat, while Vasava was on his way to surrender at a police station over a legal case against him. The arrest was linked to a previous incident where Vasava entered a factory despite warnings, amid tensions with authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava and close to 100 of his supporters were detained in Gujarat's Narmada district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Vasava was en route to surrender at a police station in the neighboring Bharuch district concerning a case filed against him.
The detention, described as preventive, was ordered over concerns about maintaining law and order, according to Prakash Pandya, Inspector at Dediapada police station. Vasava's attempt to present himself to the police came without prior notice, heightening tensions.
Vasava, a prominent tribal leader, faced charges after reportedly entering an industrial unit at Ankleshwar GIDC without permission following a deadly boiler explosion. This act allegedly obstructed rescue efforts, leading to several legal accusations, including obstructing public servants and criminal trespass.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chaitar Vasava
- detention
- Gujarat
- MLA
- supporters
- law and order
- Ankleshwar
- GIDC
- FIR
- Bharuch
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Surge in Sambhal Amidst Law and Order Disputes
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Law and Order in Punjab After Attack on Badal
BJP raising law and order issue in Punjab, but mum over murders, rapes, shooting happening in Delhi: Kejriwal.
Delhi Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta Criticizes AAP Government on Law and Order Issues
Tragic School Incident Sparks Concerns Over Delhi's Law and Order