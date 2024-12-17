Preventive Detention Sparks Controversy in Gujarat

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava and close to 100 of his supporters were detained in Gujarat's Narmada district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Vasava was en route to surrender at a police station in the neighboring Bharuch district concerning a case filed against him.

The detention, described as preventive, was ordered over concerns about maintaining law and order, according to Prakash Pandya, Inspector at Dediapada police station. Vasava's attempt to present himself to the police came without prior notice, heightening tensions.

Vasava, a prominent tribal leader, faced charges after reportedly entering an industrial unit at Ankleshwar GIDC without permission following a deadly boiler explosion. This act allegedly obstructed rescue efforts, leading to several legal accusations, including obstructing public servants and criminal trespass.

