Kenyan Court Hands Down 50-Year Sentence for Activist's Murder

A Kenyan court convicted Jacktone Odhiambo for the murder of gay rights activist Edwin Kiptoo. Kiptoo's death in 2023 deeply impacted the LGBTQ community in Kenya, a nation opposed to homosexuality. Odhiambo received a 50-year prison sentence; his lawyer has not confirmed plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:36 IST
  • Kenya

In a landmark ruling, a Kenyan court sentenced Jacktone Odhiambo to 50 years in prison for the murder of gay rights activist Edwin Kiptoo, whose tragic death rocked the LGBTQ community in Kenya.

Edwin Kiptoo's body was discovered in a metal box in Eldoret in early 2023, sparking national outrage. Police investigations found Odhiambo, his housemate and believed partner, responsible for the murder.

Kiptoo's murder and the subsequent legal proceedings shine a light on societal attitudes, as homosexuality remains taboo and punishable by law in Kenya, though infrequently enforced. Odhiambo's legal team is yet to decide on appealing the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

