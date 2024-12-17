Left Menu

SFI Activists Storm University Campus in Protest Against Governor

A protest was staged by Student's Federation of India activists against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the University Senate campus. Despite police security, the activists forced open the gates and attempted to disrupt a seminar. A sit-in and protest march followed, highlighting ongoing tensions with the Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:54 IST
SFI Activists Storm University Campus in Protest Against Governor
University of Southampton Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold show of dissent, members of the Student's Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest on Tuesday against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the University Senate campus.

Despite heavy police security, the activists forcefully breached the gates, heading straight to the Senate Hall where the Governor was attending a seminar. Although police managed to prevent them from entering the seminar hall, a scuffle ensued.

Determined, the SFI activists held a sit-in at the entrance of the Senate Hall. Following the sit-in, they carried out a protest march through the university campus, eventually exiting through the main gate. The protest highlights ongoing disputes between the ruling CPI(M) and the Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024