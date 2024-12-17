SFI Activists Storm University Campus in Protest Against Governor

In a bold show of dissent, members of the Student's Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest on Tuesday against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the University Senate campus.

Despite heavy police security, the activists forcefully breached the gates, heading straight to the Senate Hall where the Governor was attending a seminar. Although police managed to prevent them from entering the seminar hall, a scuffle ensued.

Determined, the SFI activists held a sit-in at the entrance of the Senate Hall. Following the sit-in, they carried out a protest march through the university campus, eventually exiting through the main gate. The protest highlights ongoing disputes between the ruling CPI(M) and the Governor.

