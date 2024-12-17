Odisha CM Boosts Police Morale with Increment Announcements

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a series of incentives for the state police, including an additional month's salary and increased allowances for constables, havildars, and sepoys working under the state machinery.

Speaking at the 45th annual convention of the Havildar, Constable and Sepoy Mahasangh, Majhi detailed the revised remuneration plan. This includes increasing the motorcycle allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 and doubling the uniform allowance to Rs 10,000. Additionally, a new office for the association will be established in Bhubaneswar, addressing key demands from the police personnel.

Majhi took the opportunity to praise the police as the backbone of Odisha's law enforcement, emphasizing their vital role in maintaining order through challenging conditions. He also critiqued the previous government for their alleged misuse of the police force, promising a cooperative and focused approach under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)