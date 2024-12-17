The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly killed Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov during a special operation in Moscow. This information was disclosed by a source within the agency, according to a Reuters report.

The claim remains unverified by Reuters, but it's noted that Kyiv considers Kirillov a war criminal. The Ukrainian authorities accuse him of orchestrating the deployment of banned chemical weapons against their troops in the ongoing conflict.

This development marks a significant escalation in the tensions between the two nations, highlighting the fraught and hazardous nature of their ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)