High-Profile Military Operation Shakes Moscow
The Security Service of Ukraine claims responsibility for the killing of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow, citing his alleged war crimes. Reuters has not independently confirmed the report. Kirillov is accused of using prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly killed Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov during a special operation in Moscow. This information was disclosed by a source within the agency, according to a Reuters report.
The claim remains unverified by Reuters, but it's noted that Kyiv considers Kirillov a war criminal. The Ukrainian authorities accuse him of orchestrating the deployment of banned chemical weapons against their troops in the ongoing conflict.
This development marks a significant escalation in the tensions between the two nations, highlighting the fraught and hazardous nature of their ongoing hostilities.
