Left Menu

High-Profile Military Operation Shakes Moscow

The Security Service of Ukraine claims responsibility for the killing of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow, citing his alleged war crimes. Reuters has not independently confirmed the report. Kirillov is accused of using prohibited chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:59 IST
High-Profile Military Operation Shakes Moscow
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly killed Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov during a special operation in Moscow. This information was disclosed by a source within the agency, according to a Reuters report.

The claim remains unverified by Reuters, but it's noted that Kyiv considers Kirillov a war criminal. The Ukrainian authorities accuse him of orchestrating the deployment of banned chemical weapons against their troops in the ongoing conflict.

This development marks a significant escalation in the tensions between the two nations, highlighting the fraught and hazardous nature of their ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024