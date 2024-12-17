Labourer Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor in Gujarat

A shocking incident came to light in Gujarat's Bharuch district where a labourer has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping an 11-year-old girl. The crime took place in the Jhagadia industrial area, near the girl's home, on Monday.

Police apprehended the 36-year-old suspect, who lived nearby and worked in the same factory as the girl's father. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza, the man took advantage of his proximity to the family to perpetrate this brutal crime.

The young victim sustained severe internal injuries and was promptly transferred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara after initial treatment. Police conducted thorough interrogations which led to the suspect's confession. He faces charges of rape, abduction, and violations under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)