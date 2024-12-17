Hathras Case: Justice Still Eludes Victim's Family After Four Years

Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for not delivering on promises made to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim, claiming that justice remains elusive. Highlighted in a recent video shared by Gandhi, the family has been left in fear as the accused continue to roam free.

The incident, which took place on September 14, 2020, involved the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who later died in a hospital. The woman's body was cremated against the family's wishes, according to Gandhi, as the accused continue to live freely in their village.

Gandhi has vowed to pursue justice for the family, reiterating the failure of promised government support, including job opportunities and relocation. He emphasized the INDIA bloc's commitment to uphold the Constitution and protect Dalits against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)