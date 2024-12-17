Left Menu

Hathras Case: Justice Still Eludes Victim's Family After Four Years

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for failing to deliver justice to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim. Despite promises of support and relocation, the family remains in fear, with the accused still free. Gandhi vows to ensure justice and fulfill promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:57 IST
Hathras Case: Justice Still Eludes Victim's Family After Four Years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for not delivering on promises made to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim, claiming that justice remains elusive. Highlighted in a recent video shared by Gandhi, the family has been left in fear as the accused continue to roam free.

The incident, which took place on September 14, 2020, involved the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who later died in a hospital. The woman's body was cremated against the family's wishes, according to Gandhi, as the accused continue to live freely in their village.

Gandhi has vowed to pursue justice for the family, reiterating the failure of promised government support, including job opportunities and relocation. He emphasized the INDIA bloc's commitment to uphold the Constitution and protect Dalits against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024