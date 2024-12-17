Legal Hurdles Cleared for Historic Procession in Pune

The Bombay High Court has given the green light for a procession in Pune, marking the birth anniversaries of Tipu Sultan and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, alongside Constitution Day. This comes after an earlier refusal by the police, who cited potential law and order concerns.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan emphasized the importance of adhering to legal conditions for such events. They directed the police to decide promptly on the petitioner's request to put up banners and arches for the event.

The High Court highlighted that maintaining law and order is a police responsibility, advising them to refrain from using this rationale indiscriminately to deny permissions. The court underscored its position not to interfere with police judgments on ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)