Left Menu

Legal Hurdles Cleared for Historic Procession in Pune

The Bombay High Court has granted permission for a procession in Pune, celebrating the birth anniversaries of Tipu Sultan, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Constitution Day. Initially, the Pune police had refused permission due to potential law and order issues but have now allowed it with certain conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:34 IST
Legal Hurdles Cleared for Historic Procession in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has given the green light for a procession in Pune, marking the birth anniversaries of Tipu Sultan and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, alongside Constitution Day. This comes after an earlier refusal by the police, who cited potential law and order concerns.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan emphasized the importance of adhering to legal conditions for such events. They directed the police to decide promptly on the petitioner's request to put up banners and arches for the event.

The High Court highlighted that maintaining law and order is a police responsibility, advising them to refrain from using this rationale indiscriminately to deny permissions. The court underscored its position not to interfere with police judgments on ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024