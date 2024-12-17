Left Menu

High Court Awaits Verdict on School Jobs Scam Bail

The bail hearing for former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and four other former public servants in a school jobs scam has reached a verdict stage. Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty deliberated over the case opposed by the CBI. The accused await the court's decision, influencing ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:42 IST
High Court Awaits Verdict on School Jobs Scam Bail
  • Country:
  • India

A significant bail hearing involving former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-public servants, tied to a high-profile school jobs recruitment scam, concluded on Tuesday. Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty is set to deliver a judgment on their bail pleas.

The hearing was assigned to Justice Chakraborty after a division bench of justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Roy expressed differing judgments. This case involves high-stakes deliberations as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) argues against bail, citing potential disruptions to their ongoing investigation by the accused, who remain influential figures.

The accused, including Partha Chatterjee, have been in custody for approximately two years. Chatterjee, who served as the state's education minister from 2011 to 2021, joins others in appealing for bail, while the CBI continues probing broader recruitment irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024