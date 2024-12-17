High Court Awaits Verdict on School Jobs Scam Bail
The bail hearing for former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and four other former public servants in a school jobs scam has reached a verdict stage. Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty deliberated over the case opposed by the CBI. The accused await the court's decision, influencing ongoing investigations.
A significant bail hearing involving former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-public servants, tied to a high-profile school jobs recruitment scam, concluded on Tuesday. Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty is set to deliver a judgment on their bail pleas.
The hearing was assigned to Justice Chakraborty after a division bench of justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Roy expressed differing judgments. This case involves high-stakes deliberations as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) argues against bail, citing potential disruptions to their ongoing investigation by the accused, who remain influential figures.
The accused, including Partha Chatterjee, have been in custody for approximately two years. Chatterjee, who served as the state's education minister from 2011 to 2021, joins others in appealing for bail, while the CBI continues probing broader recruitment irregularities.
