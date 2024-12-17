Swiss Trial of Rifaat al-Assad Faces Uncertainty

Swiss judicial authorities are contemplating shelving a significant trial involving Rifaat al-Assad, uncle of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, mainly due to health-related incapacity. The case involves his alleged crimes as a military commander during 1982, marking a rare instance of crimes against humanity being evaluated in Switzerland.

A spokesperson from the Federal Criminal Court indicated that all parties involved have been requested to provide feedback on whether to continue or close the proceedings. The decision awaits, with the court inviting opinions on the defendant's inability to travel and psychologically engage in the trial.

The charges against Rifaat al-Assad include ordering killings and torture in Hama. Efforts to pursue justice began under the principle of universal jurisdiction, with his presence confirmed in Switzerland at the investigation's start. The trial may proceed in absentia in compliance with Swiss law.

(With inputs from agencies.)