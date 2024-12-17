Left Menu

Clash of Faith: Budaun's Historic Mosque vs. Temple Dispute

A Budaun court will decide on December 24 if hearings will proceed in the Jama Masjid Shamsi versus Neelkanth temple case. The dispute began in 2022 over claims a Hindu temple existed at the mosque site. Both sides presented their arguments, citing Supreme Court rulings regarding religious site surveys.

Budaun(Up) | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Budaun, a court is set to decide on December 24 whether to continue hearings in the case involving Jama Masjid Shamsi and the Neelkanth temple. The controversy has roots in 2022 when Mukesh Patel claimed a Hindu temple existed at the mosque site, seeking permission to worship there.

Representing the Muslim side, advocate Anwar Alam referenced a Supreme Court directive preventing lower courts from issuing orders or conducting surveys in such cases. However, the Hindu side's lawyer, Vivek Render, argued that ongoing hearings shouldn't be halted according to Supreme Court stipulations.

Civil Judge Amit Kumar will determine if proceedings should proceed, as the Supreme Court had previously restrained orders on religious site lawsuits. Jama Masjid Shamsi, a significant structure in Budaun, faces claims tied to national religious jurisdiction regulations.

