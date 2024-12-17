Left Menu

Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Odisha Community

Two youth from Odisha were found dead in Veppadai with severe head injuries. They were identified as Munna and Dhubalish. The police are investigating the matter, suspecting a brawl may have led to the murders. Evidence collection has commenced as investigations continue.

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two Odisha youth were discovered in Veppadai with their heads brutally smashed, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

The tragic discovery was made by passers-by, who immediately notified authorities. The victims were identified as Munna and Dhubalish from Odisha. Police currently suspect a possible brawl involvement and are exploring various investigative angles.

Forensic teams, along with a police sniffer dog, have collected crucial evidence from the scene. The bodies have been sent to Namakkal Government Hospital for postmortem as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

